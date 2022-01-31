Russia reports over 124,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 124,070 over the past day to 11,861,077, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.06%.

As many as 9,090 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 8% from 9,883 a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 51 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 32 regions the number has climbed, according to the crisis center.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 23,417 over the past day versus 24,030 a day earlier.

The growth rate hit 1%.

Some 75 patients died of COVID-19 in the capital in the past day versus 77 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 38,962, the crisis center said.

As many as 5,805 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the recoveries to 1,962,382.

Russia recorded 621 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 617 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 331,349.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.79%, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 30,130 over the past day versus 28,944 a day earlier, reaching 10,248,281.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 86.4% of the total number of those infected.

The number of patients undergoing treatment rose to 1,281,447.