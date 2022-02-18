Russian Defense Minister to hold phone talks with his US counterpart on February 18
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will hold phone talks today with his American counterpart at the initiative of the US side, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"On February 18, a phone conversation will be held between the Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergey Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The conversation will take place at the initiative of the American side," the military agency said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
We did not receive single manat as assistance from anyone for revival of Karabakh and Zangazur - President Ilham Aliyev
If we say that all issues of Baku city resolved, then, of course, we'd will be mistaken - President Ilham Aliyev
Situation in Azerbaijani districts must be thoroughly analyzed and special attention must be paid to existing problems - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly-appointed heads of Nizami, Narimanov and Kurdamir districts in video format (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan discloses number of people included in int’l most wanted list due to tragedy in Garadaghly village
Azerbaijani ministry comments on rumors about search in houses of truck drivers behind artificial traffic jam
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO)