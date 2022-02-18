Russian Defense Minister to hold phone talks with his US counterpart on February 18

Russia 18 February 2022 12:31 (UTC+04:00)
Russian Defense Minister to hold phone talks with his US counterpart on February 18

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will hold phone talks today with his American counterpart at the initiative of the US side, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"On February 18, a phone conversation will be held between the Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergey Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The conversation will take place at the initiative of the American side," the military agency said.

