Russian Defense Minister to hold phone talks with his US counterpart on February 18

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will hold phone talks today with his American counterpart at the initiative of the US side, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

