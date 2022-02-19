Russia introduces state of emergency in Rostov region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

The state of emergency was introduced in Russia's Rostov region due to the increase in the number of Donbass refugees, Governor of Rostov Region Vasily Golubev saidn, Trend reports citing Russian media.

"Given the growing trend in the number of arriving citizens, it is reasonable to introduce a state of emergency from 10:00 on February 19," Golubev stated.

Golubev also added that all ministries in the region, all the government members were transferred to a round-the-clock operation with a report almost every two hours, in case of need instantly, on the situation change.