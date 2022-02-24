Press secretary of Russia's President talks objectives of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
The objectives of the Russian military operation are 'demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine', the terms will be determined by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports citing Russian media.
"The word 'occupation' is inapplicable to Russia's actions in Ukraine, so such allegations are groundless," he said.
According to Peskov, the possibility of stopping the 'Donbass protection operation' is not known, but it all depends on President Vladimir Putin.
"The demilitarization of Ukraine means the neutralization of its military potential, which has recently been increasing from abroad," he stated.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF carries out international raising awareness campaign for recognition of Khojaly tragedy
Almost all Western media reps I talked to have biased attitude towards Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis and Coordination of Fourth Industrial Revolution signs several agreements (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan working very closely with Russia, our relations with Ukraine developing - President Ilham Aliyev
First vaccination in world introduced in Dec. 2020 in US, Azerbaijan started vaccination on Jan. 18, 2021 - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan officially appealed to SCO Secretariat several years ago to raise our status - President Ilham Aliyev
Step taken to raise level of military and political co-op between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Series of documents to reinforce Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan being worked out - President Ilham Aliyev
Declaration opens up great prospects for future cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Signing of Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan - result of very important work over many years - President Ilham Aliyev
I do not want to talk about incident with Azerbaijanis who accidentally got into territory controlled by Armenian armed forces - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with speaker of Moldovan parliament (PHOTO/VIDEO)
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces denies information about landing of Russian troops in Odessa