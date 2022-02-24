Press secretary of Russia's President talks objectives of Russia's military operation in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

The objectives of the Russian military operation are 'demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine', the terms will be determined by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports citing Russian media.

"The word 'occupation' is inapplicable to Russia's actions in Ukraine, so such allegations are groundless," he said.

According to Peskov, the possibility of stopping the 'Donbass protection operation' is not known, but it all depends on President Vladimir Putin.

"The demilitarization of Ukraine means the neutralization of its military potential, which has recently been increasing from abroad," he stated.