Russian MFA said that Moscow intends to talk about peace during talks with Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

Russia intends to discuss the issues of peace during the negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told reporters, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"First of all, we will talk about peace, how peace can be established in Ukraine, what measures should be done for all the events that we witnessed in 2014 not to reoccur," Rudenko said.

“Ukraine must itself determine the level at which it will be represented in the negotiations with the Russian Federation,” Rudenko added.