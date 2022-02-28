Shell to exit JVs in Russia, to end investments in Nord Stream 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.28

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Board of Shell plc (“Shell”) today announced its intention to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5 percent stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50 percent stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture, Trend reports with reference to Globenewswire.

Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

At the end of 2021, Shell had around $3 billion in non-current assets in these ventures in Russia.