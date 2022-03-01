EU sanctions policy won't be able to destroy Russian economy - MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
The sanctions policy of the European Union will not be able to destroy the Russian economy, Moscow will continue to pursue its national interests without regard to restrictions and threats, Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
"We want to assure you that it will not work. The actions of the European Union will not remain without a tough response. Russia will continue to ensure the realization of vital national interests without regard to sanctions and their threats. It is time for Western countries to understand that their undivided dominance in the global economy is long gone."
