Russian users report failures in Facebook operation
Failures in Facebook operation are observed in Russia at night, according to data on the Downdetector’s web page, Trend reports citing TASS.
419 reports on failures in the social network’s operation were registered, related to website failures, problems with the app and difficulties with authorization.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Women's group representing Azerbaijan performs at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Excellent athletic training, beauty of elements - best moments of first day of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani athletes presents balance exercises in World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics
Kazakh gymnasts pleased to perform at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku