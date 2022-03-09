Russia temporarily bans sale of currencies to citizens

The Bank of Russia introduces a temporary procedure for cash transactions, Trend reports citing TASS.

"From March 9 to September 9, 2022, the Bank of Russia establishes the following procedure for issuing funds from foreign currency deposits or accounts of citizens. All client funds on foreign currency accounts or deposits are saved and accounted for in the deposit currency, the client can withdraw up to 10 thousand US dollars in cash, and the rest of the funds - in rubles at the market rate on the day of issue," the Central Bank said.

Citizens will be able to open new foreign currency accounts and deposits, but it will temporarily be possible to withdraw funds from them in rubles at the market rate - the Central Bank.

Banks will temporarily not sell currencies to citizens, it will be possible to exchange currency for rubles at any time - the Central Bank.