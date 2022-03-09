Netflix suspends subscription for Russian users
Netflix suspends work in Russia. All subscriptions of Russian users are automatically canceled at the end of the paid period, the company said in a mailing list for users from Russia, Trend reports citing Kommersant.
On March 6, Netflix announced that it would suspend operations in Russia. Earlier, streaming also froze work on Russian projects.
