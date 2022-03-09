Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 58,700, a new low since January 22

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 58,675 over the past day to 17,140,069, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since February 22. In relative terms, it reached 0.34%.

As many as 3,054 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 20.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 56 regions, while in 24 other regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 3,847 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,292 over the past day versus 1,151 a day earlier, reaching 2,714,926, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,642 over the past day versus 2,748 a day earlier, reaching 1,467,836.