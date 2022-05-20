Russia plans to supply helicopters for over $1 bln to foreign customers in 2022

Russia plans to supply helicopters worth over $1 bln to foreign partners in 2022, CEO of Rosoboronexport (part of state corporation Rostec) Alexander Mikheev told reporters at the HeliRussia 2022 exhibition on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"In 2022, we plan to supply foreign customers with helicopters worth over $1 bln," Mikheev said.

At the same time, the company’s portfolio of orders includes more than 200 helicopters worth over $3 bln, and negotiations are underway for the supply of another 120 aircraft, he added. "Rosoboronexport's portfolio of orders includes over 200 helicopters of various modifications worth more than $3 bln," he said.

According to him, helicopters are supposed to be delivered to 24 countries by 2025 under "firm" contracts. "Currently, negotiations are underway for the supply of more than 120 helicopters for a total amount of more than $4 bln," he added.