Russia records another 3,627 coronavirus cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 3,627 to 18,373,184 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.02%.

As many as 1,362 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 1,419 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 44 regions of the country and rose in 34 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 220 to 2,773,323 in the past day, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s coronavirus cases increased by 214 to 1,532,257.