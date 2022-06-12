Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,403

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,403 over the past day to 18,376,587, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In relative terms, the growth reached 0.02%.

As many as 819 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 63 regions, while in 12 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,362 people were rushed to hospitals.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,480 over the past day, reaching 17,794,561, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier 4,827 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 65 over the past day and reached 380,020, the crisis center announced. A day earlier 72 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate reached 2.07%, the center said.