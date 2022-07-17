Mi-8 rescue helicopter to search for missing Robinson chopper in Kamchatka

A Mi-8 helicopter with rescuers on board has departed on a search mission to look for a commercial Robinson helicopter that failed to report its whereabouts in time on Saturday, the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service told TASS on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A Mi-8 helicopter with rescuers on board has departed on a search mission for a Robinson helicopter that failed to make contact with the ground services in time on July 16," the press service said.

The helicopter has all the required rescue equipment on board, the ministry said.

According to early reports, the commercial helicopter with three people on board departed to Kamchatka’s famous Valley of Geysers on Saturday noon and failed to establish contact with the ground services in time. A criminal investigation was launched into the incident. An aviation industry source told TASS the rotorcraft was piloted by Russian biathlete Igor Malinovsky.