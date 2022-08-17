Russia’s annual inflation down to 14.87% — Economy Ministry

Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 14.87% from August 9 to 15 from 15.01% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development says in its price review, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The price drop continued over the week from August 9 to 15, 2022 and totaled 0.13%. In annual terms, the price growth rates geared down to 14.87%," the Ministry said.

The food segment continues providing the main contribution to declining prices (down 0.33% as of the end of week) owing to the price drop for fruits and vegetables. Prices also continued going down in the segment of regulated and tourist prices (minus 0.19% after the 0.08% increase a week earlier), predominantly because of the airfare price drop, the Ministry added.