Russia not reelected to ICAO Council

Russia was not reelected to the Executive Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the news agency, Russia did not receive the sufficient number of votes to remain in the council.

On its Twitter page, the ICAO published a list of countries included in the council following the Saturday vote. Within the framework of the first stage of voting, Australia, Brazil, the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, China, the US, France and Japan were elected.

Earlier, Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra told Reuters that Canada was going to vote against electing Russia.

The Council consists of 36 ICAO member states.