UN Under-Secretary-General is set to travel to Moscow next week — Dujarric

UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths is set to travel to Moscow next week to discuss extending the agreements on grain exports across the Black Sea, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN chief, said at a news conference, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Mr. Guterres and the team are working hard on having an expanded and extended Black Sea grain initiative. They're working actively to remove also the last obstacles just to facilitate the export of Russian grain and fertilizer. Rebecca Greenspan and Martin Griffiths are expected to travel to Moscow in about a week to see Russian officials to discuss these issues," he said.

Grynspan is Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.