Weekly inflation in Russia down to 0.19% — statistics

Weekly inflation in Russia amounted to 0.19% from December 6 to 12, 2022, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Inflation was 0.58% a week earlier.

Consumer prices rose by 0.71% since early December and by 11.86% from the year beginning. Inflation amounted to 12.65% in annual terms as of December 12 of this year.

According to statistics, the price uptick in the reporting period was 0.7% for hen eggs, 0.6% for frozen fish, 0.5% for chocolate sweets, 0.4% for mutton, 0.3% for butter and pasteurized milk, and 0.2% for margarine and millet.

Prices at the same time dropped by 1.6% for buckwheat, 1.4% for granulated sugar, 0.8% for canned meat for infants, 0.5% for sunflower oil and edible salt, 0.4% for chicken meat, 0.3% for cooked sausages, canned vegetables, fruits and berries for infants, and rice, and 0.2% for sour cream.

In the nonfood segment, prices gained 0.2 for filter-tipped cigarettes and 0.1% for vacuum cleaners.

Motor gasoline prices stayed almost flat and diesel fuel prices add 0.7% respectively in the reporting period, Rosstat said.