Russian MFA talks possible damage from EU mission to interests of Armenia, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The attempts of the EU to gain a foothold in Armenia at any cost and to press the mediation efforts of Russia can damage the fundamental interests of Armenians and Azerbaijanis in their aspirations to return to the peaceful development of the region, the statement of Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports via TASS.

"Russia's principled position regarding the consolidation of the extra-regional factor in the South Caucasus hasn’t changed. We do not see any ‘added value’ from the supervision of the ‘experts’ of the EU over the events in the area of ​​the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. If Brussels was sincerely interested in peace in the South Caucasus, it would have agreed on the conditions for the work of its mission with Azerbaijan,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, the appearance of representatives of the EU, which was reborn as an appendage of the US and NATO and pursues a confrontational policy in the CIS region, in the border areas of Armenia can only bring geopolitical confrontation to the region and exacerbate existing contradictions.

“Allegedly civilian EU Mission shouldn’t be misleading either. The mission is formed under the Common Security and Defense Policy of EU with all consequences arising from this,” the statement also noted.

“We are convinced that the key factor of stability and security in the region for the foreseeable future remains the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in accordance with the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia dated November 10, 2020 [following the Second Karabakh War], as well as the Russian border guards serving on the Armenian frontiers. They will react to the behavior of the EU observers, taking into account the development of the situation on the ground,” concluded the statement.