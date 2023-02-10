Death toll in Novosibirsk gas blast rises to 13

One more dead body was pulled from the rubble following a household gas explosion in a five-storey apartment building in the Russian city of Novosibirsk on Friday, an emergencies source said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The number of victims has risen to 13," the source said.

Earlier, the health ministry of the Novosibirsk Region confirmed that 12 people were killed in the accident, while nine were injured.

An explosion struck an apartment block in Novosibirsk at 07:43 a.m. local time on Thursday, causing two sections of the building to collapse and starting a fire that engulfed the area of about 300 square meters. According to preliminary data by the emergency services, the blast was triggered by a gas leak.