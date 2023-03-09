Russia records 12,496 daily COVID cases, 40 deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 12,496 over the past day to 22,388,556, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 12,320 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 657 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 59.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 71 regions, while in ten regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 1,636 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,404 over the past day versus 2,368 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,439,248, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,174 over the past day versus 1,241 a day earlier, reaching 1,889,985.