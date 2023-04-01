Russia stays top oil supplier to Türkiye — statistics

Russia remained Türkiye’s top crude exporter in January, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The statistics say that 1.18 million tons of crude oil and petrochemical products were imported from Russia, followed by Iraq and Kazakhstan with 917,656 tons and 683,740 tons, respectively.

In the meantime, the total volume of crude imports to Türkiye in January 2023, compared to January 2022, dropped by 3.64% to 3.45 million tons, whereas exports of refined petroleum products grew by 7.3% to 2.2 million tons.

Russia traditionally holds its sport as Türkiye’s top supplier of crude oil and petrochemicals.