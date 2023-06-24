Public and mass events in Moscow region suspended until July 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Public and mass events in the Moscow region have been suspended until July 1, except for events organized with the participation of the authorities, Trend reports.

This decision was made by the governor of the region and published on the official website of the government of the Moscow region.

Solemn, sports and festive events in educational institutions have also been canceled. However, official events organized by state authorities will be held.

The decision was made following the recent developments in Russia.

On June 23, 2023, the Investigation Department of Russia’s Federal Security Service initiated a criminal case against the founder of Wagner Private Military Company Yevgeny Prigozhin under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion.

Russia introduced anti-terrorist operation regime in several regions, including Moscow and Voronezh.