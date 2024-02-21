Russian Central Bank revokes QIWI Bank's license

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBRF) has revoked the license of QIWI Bank, Trend reports, referring to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

"The Bank of Russia, by its order № OD-266 dated February 21, 2024, revoked the license for banking operations from the credit organization QIWI [QIWI] Bank (Joint Stock Company) QIWI Bank (JSC) (reg. № 2241, Moscow). The Bank of Russia made such a decision in accordance with paragraphs 6 and 6.1 of Part 1 of Article 20 of the Federal Law "On Banks and Banking Activities," guided by the fact that the Bank violated federal laws regulating banking activities as well as regulations of the Bank of Russia, in connection with which the regulator has applied measures to it five times in the last 12 months, including two times imposed restrictions on certain operations. In addition, numerous cases of opening QIWI-purses by the bank using personal data of individuals without their knowledge and conducting operations on them created significant risks for citizens," the statement of the Central Bank of Russia reads.

The Russian media also note that the payment system Contact (owned by QIWI Group), whose operator is QIWI Bank, stopped working after the revocation of the license of the credit institution, as well as replenishment and transfers through QIWI-wallets.

To note, the Contact system is used for money transfers abroad.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel