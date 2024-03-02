Russia, Kazakhstan discuss joint projects in transportation, energy fields

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 2. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the countries' joint projects in transportation and energy fields, Trend reports via Kremlin.

The discussions took place during a telephone conversation.

"In continuation of the exchange of views held during the meeting on February 21, 2024, in Kazan, the leaders discussed some topical issues on the bilateral agenda with a focus on the implementation of joint projects in trade and economics, transport and logistics, and energy fields," the statement says.

Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the substantive, programmatic content of the Russian President's address to the Federal Assembly.

The parties also confirmed mutual willingness to fully strengthen relations of alliance and strategic partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan.

