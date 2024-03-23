Russian Emergencies Ministry publishes debris removal footage at Crocus City Hall (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has published footage of debris removal at Crocus City Hall, where the terrorist attack took place the previous day, Trend reports.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry specialists persist in their efforts to extinguish the fire in Moscow. "Leader" and "Tsentrospas" units of the State Central Airmobile Rescue Team of the Russian Emergencies Ministry started to dismantle the rubble. Rescuers are equipped with specialized tools, including heavy and medium-class rescue vehicles, robotic systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Canine teams are also part of the operation," stated the ministry.

A combined operational group of psychologists has been engaged in providing support to the victims and their families. This group consists of 29 specialists from the Center of Emergency Psychological Aid of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and 6 psychologists from the Main Directorates of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Moscow and the region. They have already assisted in 693 cases.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at the Crocus City Hall.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 93 people with more than 100 people injured.

The preliminary causes of death at Crocus Hall were gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products. The terrorists set fire to combustible liquid, which caused a fire to break out on the Crocus Hall grounds.

During the attack, the terrorists employed automatic guns. The guns were located by the investigators.

