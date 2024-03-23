Russian ministry publishes list of victims in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has released the first list of individuals who lost their lives in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Trend reports.

The list, comprising 13 names, is now available on the ministry's website as of 17:00 on March 23.

Additionally, the Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to update the list of victims, relying on information provided by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

The incident occurred on March 22, when unidentified assailants opened fire at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, leading to evacuations.

Eyewitnesses described individuals in camouflage attire firing machine guns inside Crocus City Hall just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 individuals, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

The death toll has reached 133.