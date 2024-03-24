Emin Agalarov thanks everyone who showed dedication after terror attack in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. I would like to express my deep gratitude to the selfless security guards, employees of Crocus City Hall and neighboring organizations, to all the employees who worked on the night of the tragedy, did not stand aside from the common misfortune and provided assistance to people, First Vice President of Russia's Crocus Group Emin Agalarov wrote on Instagram, Trend reports.

"Among them are director Alexey Vysotsky, administrator Sonya Meyer, head of the special projects department Sergeн Maksimenkov, security officers of neighboring facilities Alexander Pozdnyakov and Alexander Antipov, Crocus City Hall security guard Alexey Osanushkov and many, many others.

The feat of these people is invaluable and will never be forgotten.

There was a terrible tragedy for all of us. I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and with all my heart I wish recovery and spiritual strength to the victims," he noted.

Eyewitnesses described individuals in camouflage attire firing machine guns inside Crocus City Hall just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 individuals, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

The death toll has reached 133.