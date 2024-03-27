Death toll in terrorist attack at Russia's Crocus City Hall grows (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The death toll in Russia's Crocus City Hall terrorist attack has grown to 140, the country's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, Trend reports via the local media.

"Unfortunately, one of the victims, who was previously in extremely serious condition, died, while the doctors did everything possible,” the minister said.

Thus, the death toll in the terrorist attack increased to 140.

According to Murashko, 80 victims, including six children, are treated at patient facilities of federal medical centers, hospitals in Moscow and the Moscow region.

“The condition of four patients remains extremely serious; 19 patients, including three children, are in serious condition, and 34 victims are in moderate condition. Another 23 victims are completing hospital treatment and are preparing for discharge,” the minister explained.

He added that 76 victims have already been discharged from hospitals and are under medical supervision, while 205 people received outpatient care.

On March 26, Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees completed clearing the rubble after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. A preliminary list of the dead was published; it contains 120 names. According to the latest data, 360 people suffered from the terrorist attack.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services. Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

All rescue and search measures for the victims have ended.

The accused individuals involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall have been placed in detention as a form of restraint.

They will remain in custody for one month and 28 days, until May 22, 2024.

According to the court's decision, the individuals accused of carrying out a terrorist act - Dalerdzhon Mirzoev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov - were placed in pre-trial detention.

