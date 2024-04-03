Armenia's economy to suffer significant losses due to Mir card rejection - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Armenia's economy will suffer tangible losses as a result of the Mir card rejection, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, Armenia has yielded to Western pressure in this regard as well. The nation's economy will undoubtedly incur significant losses," she said.

Since March 30, most of the Armenian banks have ceased accepting cards from the Russian Mir payment system due to potential risks associated with sanctions. Before this, the Armenian Card (ArCa) payment system informed the Russian National Payment Card System (NSPK), the operator of Mir cards, about this decision.

Will be updated