Russian FSS prevents terrorist attack in one of synagogues in Moscow

Russia Materials 11 April 2024 23:29 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. A terrorist attack planned in one of the synagogues in Moscow has been prevented, the Public Relations Center of the Russian FSS says, Trend reports.

According to information, the suspect was killed during armed resistance.

It is reported that the person preparing the terrorist attack in the synagogue was a native of one of the Central Asian countries. It is noted that he conducted reconnaissance of the surroundings of one of the Moscow synagogues and acquired materials for making an improvised explosive device.

