Upcoming CIS CMFA meeting to be held in Moscow - Sergei Lebedev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The upcoming meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is scheduled for October 7 in Moscow, said Sergei Lebedev, CIS Secretary-General, Trend reports.

He announced this decision at the CIS FMs meeting held today in Minsk, Belarus.

"In a closed-door session, it was agreed to hold the next CFM meeting on October 7, 2024, in Moscow," he stated.

Lebedev highlighted that during the primary discussions among delegation heads, there was a candid exchange of views on pressing international matters and cooperation within the Commonwealth.

Attending today's meeting were heads and representatives from the diplomatic bodies of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.