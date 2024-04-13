Russian, Iranian FMs discuss situation in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian, the Russian Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

The ministry said the focus was on the situation in the Middle East.

"The Russian side again emphasized its strong condemnation of the April 1 Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consular office in Damascus," the ministry said.

During the conversation, it was noted that any attacks on diplomatic and consular facilities, the inviolability of which is guaranteed by the relevant Vienna Conventions, are unacceptable.

The foreign ministers confirmed that they are committed to maintaining a high level of coordination on current issues on the international and regional agenda.