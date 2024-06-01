Russia arrests 18 connected to terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A court in Moscow arrested 18 people on charges of involvement in a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Russia's Moscow region, the Basmanny court decision on the arrest of the suspects says, Trend reports.

According to the information, 20 people were charged in the criminal case, 18 of them were taken into custody, and two were given a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior.

The resolution states that after the attack on Crocus City Hall, several criminal cases were opened under articles of a terrorist act, preparation for a terrorist attack, participation in the activities of a terrorist organization, illegal trafficking in weapons and explosives. Investigators also accuse the defendants of participating in the activities of the Vilayat Khorasan organization (part of the terrorist organization Islamic State).

On March 22, unknown persons opened fire from machine guns at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. The incident occurred before the start of the concert of the Picnic group.