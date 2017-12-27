Almost 70% of Turkey’s population deems country’s joining EU impossible

27 December 2017 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

About 68.8 percent of the Turkish population doesn’t believe the country may join the EU, the Turkish media reported Dec. 27, quoting the results of a survey conducted by the country’s Economic Development Foundation (IKV).

According to the survey results, 31.2 percent of the Turkish citizens believe that the country will be able to become a full-fledged member of the EU.

This is while over 50 percent of the Turkish population believes that Russia is an important strategic partner of Turkey.

Turkey began its EU accession talks in 2005. In 1963, Turkey and the European Economic Community (the EU's former name) signed an association agreement.

