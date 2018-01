Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A plane of Turkish Minister of Environment and Urbanization Mehmet Ozhaseki made an emergency landing at the airport of Kocaeli province due to smoke in the cockpit, Turkish media reported Jan. 6.

The smoke started when the plane left the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

