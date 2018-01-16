Turkey shouldn’t delay military operation in Syria: opposition

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey shouldn’t delay the start of military operations against terrorists of Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the city of Afrin in the north of Syria, said Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Turkish opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Turkish media reported Jan. 16.

Bahceli said the main target of the PYD and YPG terrorists is to exert pressure on Turkey, as well as dismember Syria.

He noted that Turkey has the right to ensure security of its borders.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the start of new military operations of the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria’s Afrin against PYD and YPG is a matter of time.

He also noted that the US is creating an army of terrorists from PYD and YPG forces in Syria on the border with Turkey.

According to Erdogan, the target of this terrorist army is, of course, Turkey. The Turkish president added that the US disgraced itself by supporting PYD and YPG.

Turkey has been moving military equipment to its border with Syria since June 21. Military equipment is being deployed in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by YPG and PYD.

