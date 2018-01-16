Turkey shouldn’t delay military operation in Syria: opposition

16 January 2018 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey shouldn’t delay the start of military operations against terrorists of Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the city of Afrin in the north of Syria, said Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Turkish opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Turkish media reported Jan. 16.

Bahceli said the main target of the PYD and YPG terrorists is to exert pressure on Turkey, as well as dismember Syria.

He noted that Turkey has the right to ensure security of its borders.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the start of new military operations of the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria’s Afrin against PYD and YPG is a matter of time.

He also noted that the US is creating an army of terrorists from PYD and YPG forces in Syria on the border with Turkey.

According to Erdogan, the target of this terrorist army is, of course, Turkey. The Turkish president added that the US disgraced itself by supporting PYD and YPG.

Turkey has been moving military equipment to its border with Syria since June 21. Military equipment is being deployed in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by YPG and PYD.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Suma Chakrabarti to inagurate EBRD-Turkey donor fund
Economy news 14:44
Military operations to begin very soon in Syria’s Afrin: Erdogan
Turkey 14:03
Iran slams US plan to create 'border force' in Syria
Politics 12:14
Anti-drug operation launched in Istanbul
Turkey 10:52
Opposition in Turkey urges gov't to refrain from operations in Syria
Turkey 10:16
Turkey asks US if it is on side of terrorists or allies
Turkey 04:33
Ankara discloses details of launching new railway lines of electric trains
Economy news 15 January 20:59
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad
Arab World 15 January 19:45
Turkish police confiscate over 1 ton of drugs
Turkey 15 January 16:20
Erdogan: Turkey to continue bombing terrorist positions in Syria
Arab World 15 January 16:19
US openly supporting terrorist groups - Turkish deputy PM
Turkey 15 January 14:36
Emir of Qatar due in Turkey
Turkey 15 January 12:40
Turkish police detain Armenian citizen distributing child pornography
Turkey 15 January 11:23
Speaker of Turkish parliament to visit Iran
Turkey 15 January 11:12
Turkey has 'right' to fight terrorism 'in any way'
Turkey 15 January 00:27
Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU
Turkey 14 January 07:03
Turkish forces hit PKK/PYD in northern Syria
Turkey 13 January 20:12
Turkey's current account deficit widens to $4.2 billion in November
Turkey 13 January 13:48