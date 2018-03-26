Coalition releases findings of Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia

A press conference is currently being held in the capital Riyadh where preliminary findings of the Houthi militia missiles attack on several Saudi cities will be made available to the public, according Al Arabiya.

The spokesman of the Arab coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, is expected to brief journalists and the public on Sunday night’s attack on several cities in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Khamis Mushait, Najran and Jazan.

Saudi forces intercepted seven Yemeni rebel missiles on Sunday, including over the capital Riyadh.

“This aggressive and hostile action by the Iran-backed Houthi group proves that the Iranian regime continues to support the armed group with military capabilities,” Arab Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.

