Baku, Azerbaijan, March. 26

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences to President Vladimir Putin in connection with numerous victims in a fire in a shopping center in Kemerovo, Turkish media reports March 26.

"On behalf of the Turkish people and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the people and authorities of Russia, wish patience to the families of those who died," Erdogan's message reads.

