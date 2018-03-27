Turkey hopes for further development of relations with EU - Erdogan

27 March 2018 00:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Trend:

Turkey hopes for overcoming difficulties in relations with the European Union,Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference in Bulgarian Varna after the meeting with the leaders of the EU.

"We hope that we have left this difficult period with the EU and the EU leaders behind," Erdogan said.

Turkish President noted that Turkey expects the next tranche of aid from the European Union, since while Ankara received only 1.8 billion euros from the 3 billion promised by the EU to control migration.

