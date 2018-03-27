Turkey doesn’t need EU, says opposition leader

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey does not need the EU, the Turkish media reported March 27 citing leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) of Turkey, Devlet Bahceli.

Turkey is not a country that will act under the dictation of the EU, Bahceli noted.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara will not allow the forces, which intend to prevent Turkey from gaining full membership in the EU, to act.

Turkey intends to obtain full EU membership, he said adding that double standards are used against Turkey in the issue of accession to the EU, which is not acceptable for Ankara.

An association agreement between the EU and Turkey was signed in 1963. Ankara filed an application for membership in the EU in 1987, but accession negotiations were launched in 2005.

