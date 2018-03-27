Turkish Armed Forces liberate Syrian city of Tel-Rifat

27 March 2018 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces liberated the Syrian city of Tel-Rifat from terrorists and established full control over it, Turkish media reported referring to military sources on March 27.

Reportedly, about 10,000 fighters of the Free Syrian Army took part in the military operations in the Tel Rifat district.

Earlier today it was reported that the Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army launched an attack on the Syrian city of Tel Rifat.

Turkey’s Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from terrorists of Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) on March 18.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

--

Azernews Newspaper
