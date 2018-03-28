Akkuyu nuclear power plant stake sale deal to be completed in 2019

28 March 2018 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

The deal on sale of the 49% stake in the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey can be completed next year, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"The ones desirous [to close the deal] are present, and not only in Turkey," the top manager said without detailing companies and countries involved in negotiations with Rosatom.

The probability "to close the deal on the stake sale in the Akkuyu NPP" is low this year but it is likely to take place in the next year, Likhachev added.

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is the first nuclear power plant project in the world being implemented upon the build-own-operate (BOO) model.

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia signed an agreement on the main conditions for the Turkish energy companies Cengiz Holding, Kolin Insaat, and Kalyon Insaat to join the shareholders of the Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, which is implementing the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant project.

The agreement was signed at the 9th international forum ATOMEXPO 2017 in Moscow in June.

Turkish consortium claims 49 percent in Akkuyu Nuclear JSC. The value of the possible transaction has not been disclosed, but it will be the biggest investment of foreign companies into a Russian project implemented outside the country and the world's biggest private investment in nuclear energy sector over the past 17 years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Bosphorus Strait closed for shipping
Turkey 18:58
OPEC to stick to supply curbs despite oil rally to $71
Oil&Gas 17:55
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits Russian embassy in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 16:56
Rosatom: Construction work at El Dabaa NPP in Egypt may start in 2020
Russia 16:56
US Air Force left air base in Turkey before Operation Olive branch - media
Turkey 16:40
Tender: Turkish telephone support service seeking for consultants
Tenders 16:20
Montenegro to expel Russian diplomat, withdraw consent to honorary consul’s work
Europe 16:14
Turkey increases fiber-optic network length
Economy news 15:54
Turkey to open new checkpoint on border with Syria
Turkey 15:31
Tender: Turkey attracting companies for utilization of chemical waste
Tenders 15:30
Turkey to simplify registration system of companies - PM
Economy news 15:29
Foreign ministry: Turkey, US to mull issue of Syria’s Manbij liberation
Turkey 15:28
Expelling diplomats: Russia can respond tougher than expected
Commentary 14:08
Turkey blocks bank accounts of 20 companies
Turkey 13:59
OPEC seeks 'very long-term' cooperation with other oil exporters
Economy news 13:58
Russia says Kim Jong-un’s visit to Beijing crucial for settling North Korean crisis
Russia 13:56
Kremlin: Possible meeting of Putin, Kim Jong-un not on agenda yet
Russia 13:50
Turkish municipality announces tender for cableway construction
Tenders 13:40