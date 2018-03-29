Attack on servicemen in Turkey leaves several injured

29 March 2018 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Six servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces were injured as a car convoy came under fire by terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey’s south-eastern Diyarbakir province, Turkish media reported March 29.

All the injured were taken to a military hospital.

After the incident, the Turkish Armed Forces launched a local operation to eliminate the terrorists.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Second blast in Turkey: 4 killed
Turkey 18 August 2016 16:07
Turkish fighter jets hit PKK targets in southeast
Turkey 12 August 2015 06:28
How will military operations against PKK affect Turkey’s internal security
Turkey 28 July 2015 22:00
100s of PKK fighters surrender in Turkey solution process
Turkey 23 March 2015 09:34
U.S. welcomes call for disarmament of PKK
Turkey 3 March 2015 15:46
Turkish Deputy PM accuses PKK of violence
Turkey 27 October 2014 09:10
Turkey opposes Germany sending arms to PKK
Turkey 17 October 2014 08:05
Turkey not working on new mandate for military action in Iraq: Minister
Arab World 12 June 2014 13:42
PKK militants abduct two workers in eastern Turkey
Turkey 8 June 2014 23:12
Turkish Justice minister rules out release for PKK leader despite ECHR ruling
Turkey 19 March 2014 09:13
Suspected PKK members abduct local official in southeast Turkey
Turkey 3 March 2014 14:56
Turkish military prosecutors dismiss investigation into Uludere massacre
Turkey 7 January 2014 13:35
PKK militants abduct four Turkish soldiers after unrest
Other News 8 December 2013 22:32
PKK terrorists fire on Turkish military convoy despite cease-fire
Turkey 15 November 2013 22:49
Iran denies helping PKK stay in Turkey
Iran 30 April 2013 15:27