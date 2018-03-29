Attack on servicemen in Turkey leaves several injured

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Six servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces were injured as a car convoy came under fire by terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey’s south-eastern Diyarbakir province, Turkish media reported March 29.

All the injured were taken to a military hospital.

After the incident, the Turkish Armed Forces launched a local operation to eliminate the terrorists.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

