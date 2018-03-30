Road accident leaves 15 killed, 30 wounded in Turkey

30 March 2018 06:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

Trend:

A major accident involving a bus occured in Turkey, on Igdyr-Kars highway, Turkish media reports.

The bus driver lost control, as a result of which the bus collided with a road sign. As a result of the accident, 15 people were killed and 30 others were injured. The wounded were taken to the hospital.

Migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan, who entered Turkey illegally also were in the bus.

In February 2018, 60,800 road accidents were recorded in the country, in which 343 people died, according to a report of the Turkish police.

Azernews Newspaper
