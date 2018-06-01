General Staff of Turkey announces elimination of 31 PKK terrorists

1 June 2018 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Thirty-four militants were eliminated from May 25 to 31 as part of operations against the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey and Northern Iraq, the General Staff of Turkey said in a statement June 1.

The message says one of the killed terrorists was particularly dangerous: he took part in the planning and organization of terrorist attacks, as well as attacks on military units in Turkey.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which requires the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

