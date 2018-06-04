Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with PKK militants

4 June 2018 04:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

Three Turkish soldiers were killed in the clashes with the PKK militants, said in the message of the country's General Staff.

According to the message, another soldier was injured. The militants attacked Turkish soldiers in the province of Hakkari.

A special operation to eliminate terrorists was launched in the province.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which requires the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

