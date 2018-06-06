Turkish servicemen advance 73 km into northern Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish servicemen advanced 73 kilometers into Iraqi territory as part of the operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group in northern Iraq, Turkish media reported June 6, citing military sources.

The Turkish Armed Forces have established full control over 28 kilometers of territory in northern Iraq.

Earlier, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, and this greatly facilitates the fight against the PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news