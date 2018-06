Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Turkey plans to build a scientific base in Antarctica by 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted.

Earlier, Turkey didn’t have polar scientific research stations, but the situation will change in 2019, he said.

Thus, Turkey will enter the list of countries that already have scientific research stations in Antarctica, he noted.

